CMCO in Tongkang Pecah, Batu Pahat from Nov 29 - Dec 13 - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be implemented in Tongkang Pecah, Batu Pahat, Johor, from Sunday (Nov 29) until Dec 13, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said the decision was made following a presentation from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the current situation of Covid-19 in the area which had recorded 56 Covid-19 positive cases, so far.

“To date, MOH has conducted 672 screenings and 56 positive cases were recorded in this area. At the same time, there are 302 screening samples still pending an outcome,“ he said in his press conference on Covid-19 here, today.

Ismail Sabri said the CMCO in Tongkang Pecah would involve 16,300 residents in four areas, namely Bandar Putera Indah, Lorong 7 to 10, Batu 7 and Kampung Mohd Nor.

He said the implementation of the CMCO would also enable the MOH to carry out targeted screenings and help reduce movements among the community in the area. -Bernama

