LABUAN: Two men who had just arrived from Menumbok, Sabah on Thursday were slapped with a compound fine of RM1,000 each for violating the interstate travel ban under the ongoing Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Aged 28 and 62 years, the duo were detained upon arrival at the Labuan RO-RO Ferry Terminal at 11.45am.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad told Bernama that both the men did not have police authorisation to travel to Labuan.

“They furnished us with unreasonable excuses of personal matters in Labuan,” he said.

The duo were given two weeks to settle the fine, failing which they could be charged in court.

The CMCO to curb spread of Covid-19 is scheduled to end on June 9. - Bernama