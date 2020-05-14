CMCO: MBPP expects SOP compliance for dine-in services

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) expects all food establishments in shopping malls, hotels and fast food outlets in the state to adhere to the 14-step standard operating procedure (SOP) before allowing dine-in services.

A team of MBPP licensing division officers today visited a fast-food restaurant at Jalan Masjid Negeri here to ensure the preparation was accounted for to allow dine-in services in the premise on May 15, including recording contact details of customers and employees, setting tables two metres apart and disallowing buffet services.

Senior health officer Goh Eng Chun said the authorities would be inspecting all the fast food outlets in the island today in order to prioritise public health and safety.

“We will be conducting similar inspections on eateries in supermarkets and shopping malls by tomorrow,” he told reporters, adding that they had identified 13 supermarkets and malls on the island for the purpose.

He added that other types of food establishments such as stand-alone coffee shops and cafes were not allowed to provide dine-in services for the time being. - Bernama