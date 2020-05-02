CMCO: MCO extended, court premises remain closed

PUTRAJAYA: Court premises remain closed and non-operating, due to the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO), pending instructions from the government.

According to a statement issued by the corporate communications unit of the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office (PKPMP) today, the case management guidelines are the same as announced on March 17, March 26, April 2 and April 24.

Federal Court chief registrar Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh said on March 17 that courts throughout the country would be closed and proceedings for civil and criminal cases postponed, and new dates would be announced later.

However, he said, proceedings for remand, new cases and bails would be carried out as usual.

Ahmad Terrirudin said the hearing for civil cases through the e-Review system will proceed online as usual while manual management of civil cases will be postponed and new dates will be given.

According to a PKPMP statement issued on March 26, to ensure access to justice during the extended MCO period, parties involved in civil cases can apply to the court for hearing to be conducted online.

On April 23, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO will be extended two weeks until May 12 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama