GEORGE TOWN: More food and beverage (F&B) outlets in Penang are allowing customers to dine in under Phase 2 of the Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang today visited a number of food outlets in Queensbay Mall here to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for dine-in services.

He said most of the outlets and the mall itself have also adopted the Penang Contact Tracer (PGCare), a state-initiated application that tracks contact details of visitors.

He also said most of the F&B outlets have already allowed dine-in services in compliance with the SOP, while others continued to provide takeaway and delivery services only.

“I would like to thank all the F&B outlet operators as well as the public for their cooperation during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period. We hope to keep ensuring that Penang will always be a green zone,“ he told reporters after the visit.

Yew also clarified that no order of closure had been issued against any F&B outlet in Penang.

He was responding to a statement by a representative of a food court in Bayan Baru that they were not allowed to reopen the establishment yet.

“There may be some sort of misunderstanding there. As long as they can comply with the SOP, they are allowed to open,“ he explained.

It is believed that since the tables and chairs in the food court were locked to the ground, they could not rearrange the seats in accordance to the SOP and therefore could not resume operations.

“What they could do is to mark which tables or seats that customers should not be occupying and ensure that tables (for seating customers) are at least two metres apart, as well as the one-metre distance between customers,“ he added. — Bernama