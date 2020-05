PUTRAJAYA: Foreigners whose visa or social passes expired during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) will not face any legal action, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they had two options, namely, the first one, for those who wanted to return to their countries of origin, they could do so by showing their flight tickets at the airport.

“As we all know all Immigration offices nationwide are closed during the MCO period and I would like to stress that they will not face any legal action.

“The second option is, if they are keen to stay longer in the country, they will only need to request for an appointment date via the Immigration Department’s online appointment application (STO),” he said at a daily press conference on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), here today.

Ismail Sabri also stressed that the STO was only to apply for the new date and not to renew their visas or social visit passes.

“The STO’s application is for the Immigration department to set an appointment date for them to come and renew their visas to enable them to return to their respective countries, at any time,” he said. - Bernama