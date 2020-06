KUCHING: There were no arrests made or compounds issued with regard to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on the first day of the Gawai celebrations in Sarawak yesterday, says Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

In a statement today, he said a total of 3,313 premises including in villages and residential areas were inspected throughout the state by monitoring teams involving 108 personnel.

“The traffic is running smoothly across the state and there have been no cases involving unauthorised inter-district travel, with no compounds issued so far,“ he said.

Aidi said the operation in conjunction with Gawai had begun on midnight Sunday.

“A total of 50 roadblocks were conducted with a force of 843 personnel on duty on Gawai Day and 71,043 vehicles were inspected,“ he added. - Bernama