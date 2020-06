GEORGE TOWN: Durian traders in Penang can reopen their stalls by the roadside starting today, a move allowed as part of the state’s Gradual Recovery Strategy, according to State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

However, he said the stall owners should strictly comply with the given standard operating procedures (SOP) to reopen their stalls.

He said in the current phase of reopening, customers can only order takeaway from the roadside durian stalls and the traders can only sell durians that are packaged in containers.

“The customers are still not allowed to dine-in at the roadside stalls,” he told reporters when met at a roadside durian stall at Lorong Susu, here today.

Jagdeep said the re-opening of the roadside durian stalls was a gradual step towards revitalising the economy that has been on a standstill since the beginning of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“(The economy) will revitalise eventually, but it all matters on when (will businesses reopen) and how (we are going to do it),” he added.

Before the reopening, licensed durian traders sold their durians at public wet markets, nine of which were located in Penang island.

Jagdeep said there are around 100 roadside durian stalls in Penang island. - Bernama