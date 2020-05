KUALA LUMPUR: With almost all economic sectors and business activities allowed to resume operations, the first day of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) today, saw many going out to settle important outstanding issues including banking matters.

In the city centre, more vehicles were seen on the roads as compared to previously during the MCO.

A check by Bernama at several locations in the capital city, found people were going out to settle bank-related matters or to renew their road tax.

Syaezah Omar, 34, who was met going to the Bank Islam branch at Sri Gombak said she was there to deposit her paycheck to facilitate cash withdrawal from the automated teller machine (ATM).

“I need to deposit my paycheck immediately to be able to shop for my family’s daily needs. Once the money is deposited into my account I will be able to have some cash for the necessities,“ she said.

Syaezah, who was out for the first time since the MCO was enforced on March 18 said, though she was still afraid to get out of the house, she had to pluck up her courage and get herself adjusted to the new normal.

“The fear is always there, but I have to deal with it. Each time when going out, I will remind my family members and myself to be careful, wear a facemask and bring along hand sanitisers,“ said the religious school teacher from Selayang

The Bank Islam branch was also seen taking safety precautions, checking on customers’ body temperature, ensuring social distancing and seeing that customers sanitise their hands when entering and leaving the premises.

On weekdays Bank Islam operates from 9.30am to 3pm while the ATM machines are operational from 8am to 8pm daily.

Meanwhile, at the Mini Sentul Urban Transformation Centre (Mini UTC), most of the government offices were still closed and only the health clinic and provision store were operating.

Chan Wai Hoong, 29, who was there to renew his road tax at the Road Transport Department (RTD) office, was disappointed to find the office closed.

“I have already renewed my car insurance online and but have yet to receive it in the mail. I came here as I don’t want to be caught driving without a road tax,“ Chan said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special Labour Day message last Friday said, with the implementation of the CMCO, almost all economic and social activities would be allowed from today, but they were subjected to the conditions and standard operating procedures which had been set.

Meanwhile, a check on several construction sites in the city found that developers and contractors had not begun operations.

An occupational safety and health officer Saifuddin Othman when contacted said, employees including foreign workers were still not allowed to work at the construction sites as employers need to review the new guidelines and directives set by the authorities.

However, he said contractors and sub contractors have already been instructed to disinfect and sanitise the offices, vehicles and construction sites and to provide a health inventory for all workers.

“For now only the site supervisors are allowed to conduct safety inspections such as assessing specific defects if any, ensuring that the machinery and equipment are in good condition. This is the priority for the safety of construction workers,” said Saifuddin who is working on a government building project.

In addition, he said, tests for Covid-19 would have to be conducted on all workers to prevent any new cluster or infections in the workplace. — Bernama