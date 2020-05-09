CMCO: Perlis allows conditional Friday prayers from May 15

KANGAR: Perlis has allowed mosque officials and committee members to perform Friday prayers at the mosque under a strict standard operating procedures beginning May 15.

The strict guidelines that must be adhered to include members of congregation including imam and khatib must not exceed 12 persons or fewer than three persons, with only mosque officials and committee members are allowed to participate.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) president, in a statement yesterday, said the decision was made after obtaining the consent from the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Syed Putra Jamalullail.

He said the permission could not be extended to the public yet due the threat of Covid-19 outbreak.

“The mosque cannot be reopened to the public except those authorised to perform Friday prayers (mosque officials and committee members) and measures such as screening of body temperature, applying hand sanitiser and to record the attendance will also be carried out.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said those present should also wear face masks and social distancing of at least two metres between individuals, including during prayers, must be maintained at all times.

The duration of prayers is also limited to 15 minutes and no physical contacts including handshakes are allowed, the individuals to perform ablution first before going to the mosque as well as to bring along their own prayer mat, apart from the prayer should be held at an open space in the mosque, if possible, he said. — Bernama