CMCO: Police to mount four roadblocks in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Roadblocks will be mounted at four locations in Putrajaya from midnight tonight (12.01am Oct 14) until Oct 27 following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said.

The roadblock locations are at Lebuh Sentosa near the National Cancer Institute heading towards the Maju Expressway (MEX); Persiaran Selatan heading towards Dengkil; Persiaran Utara second exit leading to Kajang; and Persiaran Utara third exit to Puchong, he said.

“We urge everyone to bear with the inconvenience and cooperate during the 14 days in helping to reduce movement as this is necessary to effectively curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters when met here today.

“We will not hesitate to issue a summons against the defires or order them to turn back,” he said when asked if Putrajaya residents have been rushing to send their children back to their hometowns following the CMCO announcement.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur will be placed under CMCO effective 12.01 am on Oct 14 to Oct 27, after taking into account the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Mohd Fadzil said those who have urgent matters to attend to, including funeral attendance, could obtain permission from either the district police chief, his deputy, Precinct 7 or Precinct 11 station chief but this would be at their discretion after considering if the intended places are in the high risk zones.

“We advise Putrajaya residents to always obey police instructions and not to panic as the CMCO implementation is to break Covid-19 chain of transmission,“ he said adding that the economic and service sectors could continue to operate.

Meanwhile he said, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or parties wishing to donate food and health equipment such as face masks, sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE) could hand them over to the Putrajaya police headquarters or welfare teams, instead of sending them to the roadblock sites.

“This will ensure systematic distribution of goods and avoid food waste,“ he said. -Bernama