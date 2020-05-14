CMCO: Sabah govt services to operate as usual

KOTA KINABALU: All Sabah public departments and agencies are allowed to open as usual throughout Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until June 9.

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the decision was made to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of state public services.

“However all agencies must adhere to the Health Ministry and the state’s Public Services Department standard operating procedure (SOP) from time to time.

“Staff attendance at their respective organisations must be at least 60% at the office and 40% working from home. Work schedule must take into account workers’ welfare, safety and rotation,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said the use of online applications are encouraged and enhanced to minimise public presence at counters.

“Agency heads are given the power to determine staff home and office rotations. However, the heads can direct any staff to come to the office for work whenever necessary.

“All agency heads are reminded to ensure safety and health SOPs are fully adhered to by all workers,” he added. - Bernama