CMCO: Schools closure the right move to curb Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The closure of schools in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from today until Oct 20 is the right move to curb Covid-19, especially among school children.

Parents, students and teachers breathed out a sigh of relief with the closure of the schools by the Education Ministry (MoE), with the students to study via online during the period.

Charlotte Rachel George Moinol, 36, said the second wave of Covid-19 is currently spreading aggressively and the only way to know if someone is infected by the virus is by going through the screening and swab test.

“It could be anyone. It could be you, me, or our children. We don’t know as this virus does not show much symptoms. There are cases of people testing positive for Covid-19, but they don’t have any symptoms.

“However, I am relieved when the Ministry announced for schools to be closed as it is not only about the health and safety of students, but all of us,” said the mother of a primary school student in Penampang to Bernama.

On Monday (Oct 5), the MoE issued a statement stating that 122 schools in the Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan areas in Sabah will be closed with the implementation of CMCO there.

Charlotte suggested that teachers do a recording of their online teaching such as through webinar, which could then be uploaded at any social platforms.

“The recording can guide students on how to do their schoolwork and they (students) could also replay the recordings if they do not understand the online class that they attend,” she added.

A mother of two children at a schools in Kota Kinabalu, Lynnora Chin, 44, said she would monitor her children’s activities during the CMCO and ensure they attend the online classes.

“I will ban them from playing electronics devices during online class... with the school closure I feel safe now as students have less chance to get infected with the virus,“ she added.

Lynnora said when schools reopen again, the school authorities should ensure social distancing is practised in classrooms.

Faylencia Ruth, 12, a primary school student, said she was afraid to go to school as most of the students did not follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb Covid-19.

“I notice that them holding hands with one another and some of them also do not wear. I feel better and safer with the announcement on the school closure as I am able to study in the comfort of my home. I will also workout a timetable for myself,” she said.

A teacher, who requested to be identified only as Anna, said the risk of her getting infected by Covid-19 has reduced as she would have less contact with parents and students.

“Since we will be having online class during the period, I will make sure to engage with my students and make sure they will do their exercise through Google Classroom, WhatsApp or Telegram,” she added. — Bernama