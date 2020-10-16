CMCO: Selangor reactivates additional child nurseries for frontliners

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has reactivated the additional nursery (TASKA) initiative to cater to frontliners’ children following the 14-day enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) since last Wednesday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the initiative was aimed at reducing the burden of frontliners who had to work to flatten the Covid-19 pandemic curve.

“The additional nurseries are reactivated in six government hospitals, namely two at Sungai Buloh Hospital and one each at Shah Alam Hospital, Banting, Selayang, Kajang and Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital.

“Also, an additional nursery is also opened at the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) as well as one each for the government offices at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building and the Darul Ehsan Building,“ he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said all the additional nurseries at the hospitals were open for the benefit of the medical staff, while other frontliners, including those from the police and army, could send their children to the child nurseries at the government offices.

Meanwhile, Selangor Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said the state government is prepared to provide additional nurseries if there are many requests from frontline staff and essential service workers.

“Due to the enforcement of CMCO, many nurseries have closed their operations. We are ready to help reduce the burden of frontline staff so that they can work smoothly.

“The additional nurseries will operate during the CMCO period which is until Oct 27, but if it (CMCO) is extended, the additional nurseries will continue to open,“ she told reporters after inspecting a nursery at the Selangor Health Department here today.

Dr Siti Mariah said the cost of operating the additional nurseries is fully borne by the state government through a RM1 million allocation under the Selangor Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package.

Meanwhile, commenting on the increase in Covid-19 cases in Selangor, Dr Siti Mariah said the state government was conducting targeted screening tests to help the Health Ministry’s effort to flatten the infection curve.

“Now we are doing the screening test at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport Mosque, Subang, following a positive case there.

“Anyone who is worried about their health because they have been in contact with the third or fourth layer of the patient who is Covid-19 positive, they can come to the Selcare Clinic, owned by the state government to undergo screening tests,“ she added. -Bernama