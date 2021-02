KOTA KINABALU, Feb 23: The Sabah government has allowed small boats to travel between islands and Sabah’s mainland between 6 am and 2 pm throughout the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the approval was on the condition that the boats operate at 50 per cent capacity.

“The approval is also subject to the permits issued by the district police chief,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Sabah is under the CMCO from Feb 19 until Mar 4 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the state’s COVID-19 spokesman, said that 94 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Sabah today, bringing the case tally in the state to 52,268.

“A total of 21 COVID-19 patients recovered, bringing cumulative recoveries to 50,735 people,” he added.

He said that 771 COVID-19 patients in Sabah were currently receiving treatment either at hospitals or at low-risk quarantine and treatment centres and from that total, 43 people are in intensive care units, with 13 of them intubated. - Bernama