CMCO: Two roadblocks, three road closures in Bukit Kuda

SHAH ALAM: North Klang Police set up two roadblocks and closed three roads around Bukit Kuda near here, following the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the Klang sub-district, effective today until Oct 23.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the roadblocks were in front of Emy Cookies & Food premises and Simpang Lorong Lintang Raksa 2, both in Jalan Bukit Kuda.

“The police will also close three roads in the Bukit Kuda area, namely Lorong Perak, Jalan Raksa 3 and Jalan Raksa 4,” she said in a statement today.

She said people who wanted to exit and enter Lorong Lintang Raksa 2, Jalan Raksa 3 and Pangsapuri Bukit Kuda must obtain written permission from the police first.

“However, there is no need for a permission letter or a special permit for entering or exiting other areas in the North Klang district so far,” she added.

Nurulhuda also advised the public to always comply with the CMCO and that compounds would be issued if there was non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the CMCO.

The public can contact the ‘Op Covid-19’ operations room at 03-3376 2400 for any questions or complaints, she said.-Bernama