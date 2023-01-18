CNY celebrations : Four million vehicles expected to enter Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Four million vehicles are expected to enter the state from Friday to next Tuesday, with the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations.

Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director Mohd Edir Sanip said as traffic has already doubled up, an enforcement operation to run from today until Jan 27, will be intensified to curb violation of traffic rules.

“Following discussions with PLUS Malaysia Berhad on the expected increase in vehicles, we will ensure that this enforcement operation runs smoothly with the deployment of 170 personnel from all divisions,“ he told a press conference at Kempas R&R here today.

He said JPJ would patrol 45 accident hot spots on highways and main roads, mainly in the Johor Bahru district.

Mohd Edir said enforcement would focus on seven main offences, including use of mobile phones, not wearing seat belts, driving in the right lane, queue-jumping, not obeying traffic signals, overloading and using substandard tyres.

He said inspections on bus depots and terminals, undercover monitoring on buses and a motorcycle Ops will also be carried out.

“Similarly, there is a restriction on goods-carrying vehicles before the CNY festival starts from Jan 20-21 and after the festival from Jan 24-25,” he said. - Bernama