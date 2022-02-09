CNY gathering sparks new Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak

KUCHING: A Chinese New Year family gathering has sparked a new COVID-19 cluster in Sarawak.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today said the community cluster was detected at a private residence located in Kampung Semeba, Kuching.

The index case of the Kampung Semeba Cluster, who returned from Kuala Lumpur on Jan 31 was detected positive following screening of symptomatic individuals a health facility on Feb 5.

“Infections were believed to have been triggered by social interactions during the Chinese New Year celebration on Feb 1,” said the statement.

JPBN informed that a total of 139 individuals were screened and 17 were detected positive including the index case, while 122 others tested negative.

A total of 184 new infections were recorded in Sarawak today, compared to 129 cases yesterday. - Bernama