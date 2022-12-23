CNY gifts campaign for senior citizens

PETALING JAYA: The 36th Sports Toto Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign hosted by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd) will be held from Jan 12 to 17.

STM Lottery senior communications manager Giam Say Khoon said the campaign, which is a Sports Toto tradition, was converted to small private donation exercises over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are happy to announce that it has returned to its original event form, that is always eagerly anticipated by senior citizens in the country.

“We welcome them with open arms to join this auspicious event again,” he said.

The campaign, that is open to needy senior citizens aged 60 and above, will be held in 48 towns and cities nationwide. To usher in Chinese New Year, it will be launched on Jan 12 at the Boulevard in Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur.

“We would like to thank Berjaya Times Square for joining us and exercising its corporate social responsibility as the venue sponsor.”

Eligible senior citizens from Klang Valley who wish to join the campaign launch are advised to go to the venue before 9am with their MyKad.

Giam said the distribution of gift items will start from 9am based on a first-come, first-served basis, adding that third parties are not allowed to collect the items.

He also said senior citizens from other locations are required to register at an earlier date.

“Please visit the nearest Sports Toto outlet or our website www.sportstoto.com.my for registration details, or call the Sports Toto customer careline at 03-2148 9779 for more information on the campaign.”

Since the start of the campaign in 1988, the company has contributed over RM23.1 million worth of ang pow and hampers to more than 418,000 senior citizens nationwide.

The campaign is part of the Helping Hands programme, a corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiative by STM Lottery to share, give and care for the community.