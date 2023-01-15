CNY: Johor JBPM steps up checks at 182 premises

JOHOR BAHRU: In conjunction with the Chinese New Year, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) steps up inspections on 182 public premises including hotels, shopping malls, holiday resorts and beaches.

Johor JBPM acting director Mohd Rizal Buang said the inspections began early this month and will run until Jan 30 involving the security system and the level of preparedness of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), among other things.

“We are also looking at exit points as we want to make sure that they are not blocked because in times of emergency, people need to use it to escape to a safer place,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the launch of the Safety Awareness Campaign and Chinese New Year Ops 2023 at Aeon Bukit Indah here today.

He said the department would also deploy its fire engines at the Sedenak and Yong Peng highway areas for the safety of highway users.

“The fire engines will be on alert and regular patrols will also be carried out and if there are cases of road accidents, we will provide assistance,” he said adding that patrolling in housing areas where most of the owners might have gone on holidays throughout the Chinese New Year celebrations would also be increased.

Mohd Rizal said a total of 150 personnel are involved in this exercise.

To create fire safety awareness among the public, he said the department would also highlight safety campaigns through social media, including TikTok. - Bernama