CNY: Meihua flowers, lanterns adorn Kuan Tai Meow Temple, Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: With three days left until the celebration of the Chinese New Year (CNY), the Chinese community continues to liven up the festive atmosphere by decorating the Kuan Tai Meow Temple in Bandar Lama, here.

Housewife Suni Eh Wang, 52, said after two years of moderate celebration, she longs to liven up the temple area with a lively and happy atmosphere to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese calendar.

“Beginning this month, the local residents and I have been working together to decorate the temple to liven up the atmosphere to set a cheerful and happy mood for the coming CNY celebration.

“More than 50 lanterns of various types and colours are used for the decorations,” she told reporters when met in Kampung Baru, here today.

Chong Won Mei, 51, explained that the temple decorations can only be done at night after returning from work.

“The total cost for all decorations such as flowers, lanterns and lights is RM5,000, thanks to donations as well as money we collected among ourselves,” she said.

Chin Qi Yao, 30, said the excitement of reviving the CNY atmosphere at the temple is special because it not only involves adults and the elderly but young people also participate to contribute ideas and energy.

“Besides decorating with Meihua flowers and dozens of hanging lanterns, the cheerfulness of the Kuan Tai Meow Temple is also adorned with Calamansi plants as a symbol of prayer for good fortune,“ he said. - Bernama