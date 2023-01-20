CNY: N.Sembilan police step up monitoring at hotspot areas

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan police have increased monitoring at four accident black spots and 19 traffic congestion hotspots ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration this Sunday.

State police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the routes include Jalan Port Dickson-Lubuk Cina, Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah and Jalan Seremban-Kuala Klawang.

“The monitoring is through Op Selamat 19/2023 from Jan 18 to 27, involving 214 officers and personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department statewide.

“The main focus is to minimise road accidents and educate motorists to be more prudent while ensuring smooth traffic flow for their safety and comfort,” he told Bernama.

He also said that starting today, the number of vehicles entering the state is expected to increase by 250,000 or 56 per cent from around 500,000 during peak hours on regular days.

In the meantime, Ahmad Dzaffir said police personnel would also be mobilised for crime prevention, operational intelligence and scheduled rounds at housing and business areas.

He advised the public who will be leaving their homes this festive season to provide their contact information or fill in the ‘balik kampung’ form and submit them to the nearest police station.

He said road users are also advised to comply with traffic rules and instructions from enforcement officers to reduce congestion and accidents. - Bernama