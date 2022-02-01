CNY Ops: RTD issues 24,708 summonses since Jan 25

KOTA BHARU: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 24,708 summonses to errant motorists within six-days of the operation, code-named Ops TBC 2022, held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration since last Jan 25.

RTD director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said a total of 67,265 vehicles were inspected during the period and the summonses were issued for offences which included driving with no valid driving licence, expired road tax, not wearing seat belts, beating the traffic lights, overloading and using mobile phone while driving.

He said more than 2,200 personnel from various agencies, namely RTD, Royal Malaysia Police, National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Immigration Department and highway concessionaire PLUS Sdn Bhd, were involved in the integrated operation.

The operation involved patrol, inspection on buses at terminals and depots, disguising as bus passengers, video recording through Dash Cam Enforcement Action Camera (EAC), mobile weighing scales, Smart Enforcement Device (SmED) and other related assets,” he told reporters after the operation at the Lembah Sireh Bus Terminal here last night.

Zailani said the operation was focused on bus inspections at depots and public terminals, aiming to reduce vehicles that did not reach the level of roadworthiness and to ensure the were drug-free.

In last night’s operation, he said, four bus drivers tested positive for drug and further action would be conducted by the relevant authorities.

He advised road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations and take appropriate self-control measures to reduce the rate of accidents and deaths on the road.

“Based on the trend during previous festivals, no less than 200 accidents involving public and private vehicles are reported daily,” he added.

He said RTD had identified 10 accident hotspots in Kelantan. - Bernama