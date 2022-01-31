CNY Ops: RTD issues 390 summonses since Jan 25

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 390 summonses were issued by the Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) in an operation held since last Tuesday (Jan 25) until 10 pm yesterday in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration.

Terengganu RTD director Zulkarnain Yasin said a total of 2,301 vehicles were inspected during the period, with most of them issued the summons for using tinted mirrors, involving 87 cases, expired motor vehicle license (98 cases), no Competent Driving License (90 cases) and no Vocational License (33 cases).

He said roadblocks were mounted at three locations in the operation last night, namely at the Sultan Mahmud Bridge here, in Kemaman and Besut, whereby 117 summonses were issued and three vehicles were seized by 10 pm.

In last night’s operation, he said, three individuals tested positive for drug following tests conducted by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

A total of 127 members from various agencies were involved in the integrated operation, comprising 80 JPJ personnel, Royal Malaysia Police (13), AADK (27) and the Department of Environment (seven).

Zulkarnain said this year’s operation for the CNY celebration, which will end on Feb 8, focused on 22 accident-prone locations in the state. — Bernama