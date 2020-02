TUMPAT: The Kelantan office of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has carried out inspections on 1,532 grocery shops and 38 wholesale premises in conjunction with the Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP).

Its director Adnan Abd Rahman said throughout the 14 days of SHMMP implementation which ended today, 18 cases were recorded, of which 16 were offences related to failure to display special price tags, no fixed price tag (1) and selling above fixed price (1).

“KPDNHEP Kelantan has issued compounds totaling RM1,950 against the errant traders.

“We urge traders to abide by the fixed price regulations and ensure that their weighing and measuring instruments are calibrated and verified,“ he told reporters after an inspection at Pasar Sumayyah, here today.

He said last month KPDNHEP Kelantan seized goods worth RM154,480.53 adding that within the same period 156 cases were recorded for various offences involving RM17,600 in compounds

“In January too, we received 52 consumer complaints and inspected 3,683 business premises,“ he added. - Bernama