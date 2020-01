PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has regulated the prices of 16 items under its Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) this Chinese New Year. Prices of these goods will be monitored from Jan 20 to Feb 2.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the regulated prices will be monitored for 14 consecutive days, five days before and eight days after the lunar new year.

The items are:

1. Live chicken

2. Standard chicken

3. Super chicken

4. Grade A eggs

5. Grade B eggs

6. Grade C eggs

7. China-imported cabbage

8. Red chillies

9. Tomatoes

10. China-imported potatoes

11. China-imported garlic

12. White Pomfret

13. White shrimp

14. Live pigs

15. Pork meat - intestines

16. Pork meat - lean and lard

Saifuddin pointed out that while last year, there were only 13 price-regulated items in the list, his ministry identified 16 this year - with the addition of chillies, tomatoes and potatoes from China.

“All the items above are high in demand by those celebrating the festive new year, thus prices have been regulated to help stabilise the market price and supply.”

He added that all angles have been considered when determining the prices, including current market prices and exchange rates.

“Particularly for imported goods affected by prices in the origin country, changes in the exchange rate and rising costs of breeding utilities have all been taken into consideration,“ the minister said.

The regulated prices will be enforced on these goods throughout all states across the country accordingly.

Last CNY, the ministry conducted a total of 29,543 inspections covering wholesale markets and retail shops. It also received 10 complaints during the price-control period.

“Two hundred and seventy nine were issued offence notices for selling beyond the maximum price; 195 did not display pink special price tags; and 79 had no price tags at all (79). Two wholesalers were issued with offence notices,“ the minister said.

He added that the scheme has also proven to be effective in educating traders and protecting consumers.

For this year, the retail price for garlic has increased to RM9 per kg compared to RM7 per kg last year, together with pork and lard, which has risen to RM16 per kg compared to RM15 previously.

For more information visit the ministry’s official website or its Facebook.