Co-curriculum can help unearth potential of students: Education DG

KOTA KINABALU: School administrators have to plan the development of co-curriculum in a holistic manner to realise and develop talents and potentials of students more effectively.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin (pix) said children who are not so academically inclined may have natural talents in arts and in other areas.

“We need to remember that a school is not merely a place to be successful in examinations but it is also a place to scout and develop their talents,” he said when closing the national level Student Arts Carnival here today.

The text of his speech was read by Education Ministry Sports, Co-curriculum and Arts Division deputy director Suhaimi Sun Abdullah.

The three-day carnival which ended today was participated by 19 schools representing the various states and federal territories.

In this regard, Amin said the arts carnival was among the efforts of the ministry to uncover the natural talents of students. — Bernama