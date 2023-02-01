Coach who slapped players suspended by volleyball association

KUALA LUMPUR: The volleyball coach who allegedly slapped two teenage female players has been suspended from involvement in all national volleyball activities until investigations are completed.

The Malaysia Volleyball Association (Mava) also announced that they would establish an investigative body to look into the incident immediately and would contact the related parties for that purpose.

“MAVA will not tolerate any use of force on any party and is ready to take further action in accordance with legal provisions and MAVA’s constitution,” the association said in a statement yesterday.

A video had gone viral earlier depicting a coach of an Under-14 girl’s volleyball team slapping two teenage players during the Under-14 Junior Volleyball Championship in Kota Tinggi, Johor that took place from Dec 14 to 16.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry would not compromise and would work with the authorities to investigate the coach’s actions.

She said a full report on the issue will follow and her ministry has asked witnesses to step forward to provide their statements.

“We are determined to create Safe Schools for all and students will always be our priority,” she said on her official Twitter account tonight. - Bernama