Cobbler fined RM6,000 for confining, beating lover

KUALA LUMPUR: A cobbler was fined RM6,000, in default eight months’ jail by the Selayang Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to wrongfully confining his lover in a room for six days and causing injuries to her last month.

Yee Lee Shong, 48, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him by an interpreter before Magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan.

For the wrongful confinement offence, Yee was fined RM5,000 fine or six months’ jail while for causing hurt, he was fined RM1,000 or two months’ jail.

The man was charged with confining the 40-year-old woman for six days in a house in Taman Daya Kepong, near here between June 7 and 12, under Section 343 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of two years or fine or both.

He was also charged with voluntary causing hurt to the victim at the same time and place under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides a year’s jail or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both if convicted.

In mitigation, National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer M Mariappan, representing the accused appealed for a minimum fine as his client’s income was uncertain due to the enforcement of movement control previously.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni requested for a deterrent sentence as the victim had been confined for six days in addition to suffering injuries and was tied with a bicycle chain.

According to the facts of the case, on June 7, the accused hit the victim before chaining both her feet, following a misunderstanding at the accused’s home.

On June 12, the victim managed to escape with the help of a neighbour and immediately lodged a police report. — Bernama