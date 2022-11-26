Coca-cola, McDonald’s invite the public to Coke Football Fiesta Tour 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Coca-Cola and McDonald’s are inviting Malaysians to showcase their shooting skills and score a goal against their Football Fiesta Robot Keeper at the Coke Football Fiesta Tour, happening from now till Dec 4 in front of Lot 10, Bukit Bintang, here.

In a joint statement, the parties said the public can participate in the activity by showing a receipt with a Coca-Cola purchased from McDonald’s to stand a chance to win prizes such as Coca-Cola jerseys, caps, and many more.

“Participants will have chances to score a goal against the Football Fiesta Robot Keeper with three levels of difficulty. The harder the level, the better the prizes. They will need to score at least one goal to win a prize,“ the statement said.

There is the Header Challenge where participants can challenge themselves to jump as high as football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous leap of 2.56m to head the ball and stand a chance to win even more prizes besides playing football on PlayStation 5 (PS5) for free and having some fun with the Coke foosball.

According to the statement, the public can take photos with fun props at a photo booth before posting them on social media and tag @cocacolamy along with the hashtag #myCokeFiestaTour to receive a free Coke Zero can drink.

The Coke Football Fiesta Tour 2022 will also be touring around Malaysia with two Coke Trucks from Nov 18 to Dec 11 which are parked at selected McDonald’s Drive-Thru restaurants from Fridays to Sundays to play games and score some goals at the penalty shoot-out to win prizes.

“Social media users can stand a chance to win a unit of PS5 in their “Juggle for Glory” Instagram filter challenge. In order to be in the running to win the PS5, participants need to get the Instagram filter.

“Then, with the filter, the participants must record a video of themselves juggling or heading the items that appear above their heads, upload the video on their feed along with the hashtag #myCokeFiestaTour and tag @cocacolamy,“ the statement read.

Prizes for this challenge include one unit of PS5, Coke Jerseys and official FIFA jerseys. The contest runs from Nov 18 to Dec 19.

Besides that, people can receive a free can of coke when they recycle three empty cans or pet bottles in conjunction with the recycling campaign, which is happening at the roadshow and selected McDonald’s outlets with Coke Trucks.

Check https://cokefiestatour.com/ for more updates about the social media contest and meanwhile, follow McDonald’s https://www.facebook.com/My.McDonalds/ to find out about Coke Truck locations. - Bernama