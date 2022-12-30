Coca-Cola positive on long-term outlook of business in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia (CCBM), the bottling arm of The Coca-Cola Company, remains positive about the long-term outlook of its business and the broader Malaysian economy, reinforcing its commitment to the communities it serves here.

From recycling initiatives through many partnerships and providing access to clean water for more than 22,000 villagers in rural Sabah to programme on empowering women economically, the company is dedicated to building sustainable communities in Malaysia, said chief executive officer of Bottling Investments Group for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, Louis Balat.

“We intend to continue investing in this country, in the local talent pool, in innovation and technology, realising our World Without Waste vision, and in local communities,” he said in a statement.

Balat noted that the company would also continue to make significant infrastructure investments in order to build a stronger brand presence and to underpin its commitment to Malaysia.

To date, CCBM has invested RM1.3 billion cumulatively in building its world-class distribution hub at Halal Park in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan, and supporting the Malaysian economy.

As part of its growth, RM500 million from the investment was allocated to the plant’s expansion and a state-of-the-art automated storage retrieval system (ASRS) warehouse, tripling its plant’s site storage capacity and paving the path to sustainable manufacturing.

“The ASRS warehouse is a significant investment in sustainable manufacturing for CCBM to support volume growth, increase our operational efficiency across the supply chain, (and) reducing environmental impact by cutting energy consumption through automation, and is an important step in helping to future-proof our operations,” he said. - Bernama