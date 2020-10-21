Coca-Cola to strengthen business operation in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Beverage manufacturer and distributor Coca-Cola Bottling Investments Group is committed to strengthen its business operation in Malaysia with further innovation in packaging and products.

Barry O’Connell, chief executive officer for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, said the company would also continue to work with the proactive government and a set of industry leaders that had the same sustainability agenda, especially in the recycling of used materials.

“We are very proud of our heritage -- 84 years in Malaysia. We are very committed to long-term development of our operations in Malaysia, which also means we are also very committed in developing and contributing to our people and the economy in general,” he said.

O’Connell was speaking during The Nation programme titled “Driving the Growth Agenda in Malaysia” aired on Bernama TV today.

He said the company would also continue to invest in its people because ultimately they were the ones who would make the decision and run the business.

The company would also continue investing in and giving back to the community, he added.

The Coca-Cola brand has had a presence in Malaysia since 1936.

Over the past 10 years, Coca-Cola has invested RM1.5 billion in Malaysia, creating more than 10,000 jobs and touching over 246,000 customers.

Through its programmes and partnerships, Coca-Cola aims to make a lasting positive difference in the local community.

O’Connell said the company had invested in automated warehouse that featured automated storage and retrieval system for an efficient and speedy production line at its plant in Bandar Enstek, Negri Sembilan.

The plant, which houses 40,000 pallets, currently supplies products for local consumption, Singapore, Brunei and other neighbouring countries, he said.

In line with the Coca-Cola World Without Waste global initiative, the company is in the midst of making 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025 and use at least 50 per cent recycled material in packaging by 2030.

O’Connell said to achieve the target, Coca-Cola Bottling Investments Group would, among others, invest in the educational programmes right down to the school level.

This is to educate consumers and appreciate what they can do to make sure materials can be collected and sorted in the right way, thus helping to achieve the ambitious target.

“We won’t be able to do it by ourselves; we need to mobilise with other industries and our consumers, as well as engaging with the government. We are very fortunate that the recycling capacity in Malaysia exists,” he added. -Bernama