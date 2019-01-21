Cock fighting is prohibited in Keningau: Police

KENINGAU: The police here issued a warning to the public in the district that cock fighting activities are totally prohibited.

Keningau district police chief, DSP Shahrudin Mat Husain said anyone found taking part in the cock fighting activities or had joint intention, that is to be present at the fighting event, could be punished under Section 21 of the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015.

“The punishment is a fine of not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term of not more than three years or both,“ he told reporters here today.

Shahrudin said the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015 had been enforced on July 1, 2017 which should have created public awareness on the prohibition on the activity.

According to him, the 2017 statistics until today showed that 25 cases of individuals involved in cock fighting activities had been recorded in the district which showed that the activity was still active. — Bernama