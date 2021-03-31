Coconut milk processing factory damaged in fire

IPOH: A coconut milk processing factory in Simpang Tiga, Selekoh Jalan Bagan Datuk, near Hutan Melintang, about 130 kilometers from here, was damaged in a fire last night.

Hutan Melintang Fire and Rescue Station operations head Rosli Wan Chik said the station received a call at about 11.30pm, following which 16 fire-fighters from the station and the Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved a silo for coconut milk processing,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the fire was completely doused at 2am today and there was no report of any casualties.

Rosli said the cause of the fire and amount of losses incurred were still under investigation. — Bernama