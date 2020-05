BUKIT GANTANG: Some 40 fishermen’s associations nationwide have achieved total sales of RM6.7 million through the cash on delivery (COD) method between April 1 to May 12 following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said of the total, RM1.4 million was from associations in Perak alone, and it proved that the method had received encouraging response from consumers.

“This COD method will help the area fishermen’s associations to market their catch and prevent dumping, moreover during the MCO, as many consumers prefer not to leave the house,“ he told reporters after presenting Covid-19 assistance to 10 fishermen in Matang here, today.

Meanwhile, Syed Abu Hussin, who is also Bukit Gantang MP, assured there was sufficient supply of fish in the country, adding that LKIM had allocated RM1.7 million for the distribution of food boxes to 89 fishermen associations affected by the Covid-19 outbreak nationwide. - Bernama