Coffee shop assistant arrested for peddling drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: A coffee shop assistant who sold drugs around the Klang Valley to support his secret lover was arrested in an operation at Jalan Dutamas 2, on March 4.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the 52-year-old local man, who has a family, was arrested by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, Sentul district police headquarters (IPD) at 10.30pm in a BMW 330e vehicle.

“Upon inspection, police seized RM3,200 cash, methamphetamine (61 gm), cannabis (82 gm), ecstasy (650 pills), Erimin 5 (140 pills) from the man, and the vehicle valued at RM250,000.

“The suspect then led police to two condominium units in Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya, where the drugs were kept,“ he said at a press conference at the Sentul IPD, here today.

During the raid at one of the premises, police arrested two Vietnamese women, aged 25 and 29, with one of them being a secret lover of the suspect, working at a nail salon in the federal capital.

Police also seized an air pistol, 300 ball bearing bullets, foreign currencies worth RM7,496, jewelry worth RM18,000, and various drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy at both premises.

Mazlan said all the suspects were remanded for seven days from the date of arrest and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate case, police arrested 11 individuals including two women, suspected to be members of the Wan Master gang and believed to be involved in the theft of six luxury cars at a used car dealer in Segambut on Feb 15.

He said the suspects, aged between 24 and 41, were arrested in ‘Op Lejang’ held for eight days from Feb 22 in Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

During the operation, five vehicles stolen by the group were found at several locations and police believe they have solved six cases of car theft in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. - Bernama