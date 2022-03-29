Collaborative efforts vital to combat cybercrimes: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: More collaborative efforts are needed between stakeholders at the national and regional levels to effectively combat cybercrimes, said Home Minister Datuk Hamzah Zainudin.

He said such a collaboration would not only provide more common understanding in handling cyber attacks directed to the region, but also further strengthen relationships between Asean member countries.

“Collaborative efforts such as multi-stakeholder initiatives, gathering representatives from relevant cybersecurity institutions and government agencies with representatives from the private sectors to perform cyber test drills at the national level should also be extended to the regional level,” he said.

Hamzah said this in his keynote address at the Cyber Security Conference titled “Working Together Towards the Future of Cyber Security in Southeast Asia,” which was read by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, here, today.

The conference was held in conjunction with the four-day Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (NATSEC) 2022 exhibitions which began yesterday.

The conference was also attended by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan also represented Hamzah to launch a book tittled ‘Jenayah Cyber di Malaysia: Impak Leluasa Internet’ (Cybercrimes in Malaysia: Pervasive Impact of the Internet), published by the Institute of Public Security of Malaysia.

Quoting the book, Hamzah noted that cyber threats and online scams were increasing at alarming rates, contributing to almost 70 per cent of commercial crime cases reported in the country.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police recorded reports of losses of RM2.23 billion from 2017 to June 2021

“The government will continue to make progress in the governance and coordination that addresses cybersecurity,” he said.

Meanwhile Acryl Sani, when met by the reporters expressed hope that the book would also be published in English.

“This book can be used as a guideline for the authorities in other countries to make point-to-point contact as online scam does not only happen in the country,” he said. — Bernama