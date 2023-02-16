Collapsed roof at Pekan health clinic staff quarters damages two cars

PETALING JAYA: A health clinic staff quarters in Pekan, Pahang had their front porch roof collapse today, damaging two cars in the process.

NST reported that a Toyota Vios and Proton Saga were damaged from the crash of the roof collapse at around 2.45pm today. No one was home during the incident.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said that the fire department was alerted of the situaton at around 2.58pm. Six personnel were deployed to the scene.

“When firemen arrived, the porch concrete structure had collapsed and two cars parked below were damaged. There was no one inside the house and under the porch during the incident.

“The occupants who returned home after being alerted about the incident were ordered to evacuate the house for safety reasons. Firemen inspected the premises before allowing the residents to collect their documents and belongings from their premises,“ Zakaria said.

A Pekan Fire and Rescue spokesman stated that the clinic’s management has been advised to discuss with the Public Works Department to conduct an inspection of the other staff quarters in the same compound.