Collection of recyclables up 82 pct in Kuantan - Mayor

KUANTAN: The collection of recycled goods in the city of Kuantan has increased by about 82 per cent to 40 tonnes between January and August this year from 22 tonnes for the whole of last year, according to the Kuantan City Council (MBK).

Mayor Datuk Razihan Adzharuddin said the figure reflects increasing public awareness of recycling activities, after continuous campaigns by parties such as Alam Flora Sdn Bhd (Alam Flora), and Solid Waste Management and Public Cleaning Corporation (SWCorp).

“The recycle, reuse and reduce campaigns are seen as successful as they have changed people’s attitude in managing waste from their homes.

“MBK supports such efforts by providing more recycling collection centres and Drive-Through Repurchase Centres (DTRC) like this one in Gelora Park,” he said after officiating at the ‘Saya Sayang Bumi’ carnival in Gelora Park here today.

Also present were Alam Flora chief operating officer Azahari Zainal Abidin and Pahang SWCorp director Sharudin Hamid.

The inaugural carnival was to raise public awareness of environmental sustainability and to foster a spirit of love for the planet.

Azahari said in addition to the construction of the DTRC, Alam Flora planned to provide mobile lorries in every housing estate in Pahang to make it easier for residents to sell recycled goods, in addition to intensifying awareness campaigns for the community.

“We have already seen very good results in Kuantan, as shown by the collection of 40 tonnes of recyclables consisting of cooking oil, paper and plastic from January to August. It is expected to increase to 50 tonnes by December,” he said. -Bernama