College student faces prosecution over false police report

KUALA LUMPUR: A private college student is being faced with legal action after making a false police report claiming that he was robbed and suffered losses of RM10,300.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) in a statement said the 19-year-old lodged the police report at 9.46pm yesterday, claiming he was robbed by three armed men around Petaling Jaya here.

He said the police then conducted an investigation and found that no such incident had taken place,

The results of the investigation also found that the student had spent money which were from his parents and made up the story of being robbed to avoid paying money that was borrowed from his friend.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the student was not detained but the police were in the process of completing the investigation to charge him in court. - Bernama