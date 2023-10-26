Colloquialism, dialects should be preserved to prevent extinction

IPOH: The use of colloquial language and dialects within communities should be preserved to prevent it from becoming extinct due to modernisation and technological advancements.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said that the influence of social media is one of the factors contributing to the diminishing use of colloquialisms among the younger generation.

He said it should not be that way because the strength of a language derives from the community that speaks it.

“If the use of colloquialisms and dialects continues to decrease and exist only within small groups, it will ultimately cause the language to become extinct and the community to lose their identity.

“Therefore, this matter should not be taken lightly and appropriate action should be taken,” he said in his speech read out by National Unity Ministry secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof at the Colloquial Language Discourse: Preserving Community Language’s Vitality here today.

The discourse, organised by the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) , was also attended by its director-general, Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman.

Themed Moh Labun Loghat Perak, the discourse aimed at providing exposure to colloquialisms and dialects used among local communities in Perak.

Elaborating, Aaron said Perak, for one, has a diversity of culture and dialects because of its strategic location as it borders many states including Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Selangor, the Straits of Melaka and Southern Thailand.

“So, it is not surprising when the locals are using colloquial language or sub-dialects according to their location and culture. For example, the Pattani dialect is used among those living in Hulu Perak and Larut Matang, the Kedah dialect in Taiping and northern areas, and the Selangor dialect in Ipoh and southern areas.

“The original Perak dialect is the dialect used by those in Kuala Kangsar and Perak Tengah. Geographic factors, migration of people, history, and demographics also play important roles in determining the language used,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aaron said that efforts made by the ANM to document colloquial languages are a pure endeavour to popularise the nation’s heritage, allowing it to be referred to and appreciated by future generations.

“However, the ANM should not bear this responsibility alone; instead, all parties need to collaborate and work together with this department, be it organisations, associations, unions, or individuals.

“Let us continue to work together to make intellectual programmes that celebrate cultural diversity so that the preservation and empowerment of the nation’s heritage remain relevant to strengthen unity among the people,” he said. - Bernama