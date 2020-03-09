Colorectal cancer: Second leading cancer in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Colon cancer or colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer in the country, with 13.5% of cases after breast cancer (19%), according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the Malaysian National Cancer Registry (MNCR) 2012-2016 report showed that colorectal cancer is also the most common cancer in men (16.9%) and second most common in women (10.7%).

The report also recorded that over 70% of the cancer was detected at third or fourth stage, which was 72.4% among men and 73.1% among women.

“The risk of colorectal cancer increases with age, previously diagnosed with colon polyps (non-cancerous clumps of cells), suffered colon inflammation and a family history with colon cancer.

“Apart from that, a sedentary lifestyle, inactivity and a lack of fiber, vegetables and fruits intake are also usually associated as among the factors that could increase risk of colorectal cancer,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month March 2020 today.

However, Dr Noor Hisham said colon cancer can be prevented by living a healthy lifestyle and through early detection by screening tests.

For early detection, MOH has provided Colorectal Cancer Screenings through the immunological Feacal Occult Blood Test (iFOBT) in health clinics followed by a colonoscopy procedure in hospital.

Besides that, he advised the public to recognise the early signs of colon cancer such as blood in the stool, changes in bowel habits (constipation and diarrhea) or persistent abdominal discomfort.

In addition, a feeling of tiredness and lethargy, as well as loss of body weight, are also early signs of cancer. These symptoms may not exist during early stage.

“The Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month falls in March each year. In conjunction with this month, MOH called on the public to lead a healthy lifestyle to prevent colon cancer, undergo the screening test if they do experience any symptoms, between the age of 50 and 70 years old, to know the signs and early symptoms of colon cancer, and get a doctor’s advice for further check-ups as soon as possible.

“Do not procrastinate. Your health is your responsibility. Do not make yourself part of the colorectal cancer patients’ statistics. You can do it,” he said. - Bernama