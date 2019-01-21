Colourful, vibrant Thaipusam celebrations nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Hindu devotees across the country observe Thaipusam today to commemorate the occasion when Goddess Parvati presenting the Vel (divine lance) to her son Lord Murugan to vanquish the evil demon, in vibrant and colourful religious festivities.

In Batu Caves, swarms of devotees participated in the worshipping, were seen flooding the Sri Subramaniar Swami Temple here as early as 6.30am by climbing the 272 steps leading to the temple in the cave to make or fulfil their vows.

Some of them fulfilled their respective vows by carrying “paal kudam” (pot of milk) and “kavadis” apart from breaking coconuts and shaving their hair to remove the sin.

Thaipusam is observed by Hindus in the month of “Thai”, which is the 10th month in the Tamil calendar and during “pusam” (full moon), occurring in January or February.

Tourist from England, Bryan William, 32, when met by Bernama, said this was his first visit to Malaysia and he felt excited for the opportunity to experience the festivities and to witness the diversity of cultures in the country.

Among the local leaders who were attended the celebration were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P Waytha Moorthy.

Amirudin in his speech said the celebration was a proof of unity of Malaysians regardless of race and religion.

“Today, not only Hindu devotees are celebrating as there are those from other races taking part in the celebration including foreign tourists ... It shows that the people are free to practice their religious festivals safely and openly,“ he said.

Meanwhile in KUALA SELANGOR, M. Raju, 36, one of some 4,000 Hindu devotees who celebrated Thaipusam at Sri Subramaniar Swami Temple here, said all the people of the country should be grateful for being able to celebrate their religious festivals in peace and harmony.

In SEREMBAN, about 2,000 Hindus flooded Sri Bala Thandayuthapani Temple at Jalan Yam Tuan, the oldest and largest temple in Seremban, to perform prayers and other religious activities.

In MALACCA, although it is a normal working day for the state, the Thaipusam is still celebrated by the Hindus at the Sri Subramaniar Devasthanam Temple in Batu Berendam.

Elsewhere in JOHOR BARU, Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar attended the state-level Thaipusam celebration at the multi-purpose hall of the 102-year-old Arulmigu Thendayuthapani Kovil Temple at Jalan Kuel, Wadihana, here.

Also present were Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and they were greeted by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, state Consumerism, Human Resource and Unity Committee chairman Dr S. Ramakrishnan and Arulmigu Thendayuthapani Kovil Temple chairman Dr Vatemalee Challaiah.

The Sultan also received a RM5,000 cheque from the temple on behalf of the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation as well as presenting two other cheques from the temple to two welfare associations and school supplies to 10 underprivileged children.

In the meantime in PERAK, Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu attended the Thaipusam celebration at the Subramaniar Temple located in the limestone area of Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh.

The temple became the focus of Hindu devotees to celebrate Thaipusam complete with ritual procession of bullock cart to the Sri Subramaniar Temple, from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Sungai Pari in Buntong.

In KEDAH, over 100,000 Hindus attended the massive celebration at the Sri Subramaniya Swami Devasthanam Temple in Sungai Petani.

Elsewhere in PENANG, the intersection of Jalan Brook and Jalan Utama, here was closed to facilitate the chariots procession for the Thaipusam celebration and the devotees and visitors have arrived early in the morning to perform the 2km walk to reach the temple at Jalan Kebun Bunga.

Food stalls and statues of worships were set up on both sides of the roads stretching from Jalan Kebun Bunga all across Jalan Utama.

Meanwhile in KUCHING, Hindus celebrated Thaipusam in moderation as they gathered at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Jalan Rock as early as 7am before carrying the Kavadis through Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Crookshank, Lorong Park to reach the Sri Srinivasagar Kaliamman Temple, at Jalan Ban Hock.

In KOTA KINABALU, about 600 Hindu devotees including those from the Chinese and Kadazandusun communities attended the celebration at the Sri Subramaniar temple, Lok Kawi Camp.

In LABUAN, Thaipusam was celebrated by Hindus with several of them carrying the Kavadis and ‘paal kudam’ from the Tiara beach to the Thirumugan Temple at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) here.

Nearly 300 devotees gathered as early as 6am at the beach to carry on the 3km procession to the temple.

Meanwhile, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in a statement said religious harmony was necessary in efforts to prevent hatred and violence that could disrupt national unity, and Thaipusam was an expression of the religious freedom enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“DAP respects Islam as the religion of the Federation of Malaysia as stated in the Federal Constitution as well as the rights of non-Muslims to practice their religion freely.

“Malaysians must work together against forces of disunity, racism and religious extremism by showing our preference for cooperation over conflict, consultation instead of confrontation and as united society rather than the fragmented one,“ he said. — Bernama