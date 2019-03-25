Combating crimes : PDRM enhances operation and investigation system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is aware crimes are getting more complex and criminals are craftier and therefore measures are taken further boost its operation and investigation system, according to Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said in line with the current development in technology, the use of biometric portrait character (BPC) or face recognition is seen as effective in assisting PDRM to identify and verify the identity of criminals.

“PDRM is very proud to have Criminal Registration Centre (D2), which is the only agency in the country to keep records of criminals in Malaysia and Singapore,” he said when presenting a message in conjunction with the 212nd Police Day parade at the Police Training Centre here.

Also present were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Attorney General Tommy Thomas.

In his message, Fuzi also shared the success of security forces in eradicating crimes in the country and said for 10 years from 2009 to 2018, the crime index has dropped by 58.3%.

“Based on the figures from January to March 19, the crime index recorded 17,905 cases and this is a fall of 1,308 cases or 6.8%,” he said.

He said since 2013 to March 20, 464 Daesh members were arrested involving locals and foreigners.

Apart from that, the Narcotics CID also succeeded in smashing 35 illegal laboratories compared to 19 in 2017, he said.

From January to March 15 this year, the total number of cases under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling in Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act , was 56 compared to 91 cases for the same period last year while 72 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, he said PDRM had taken quick actions against several parties detected of deliberately issuing insulting statements involving the sensitivities on religion, race and the Malay rulers institution.

“Four social media account owners were also charged in court on allegations of uploading comments insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad and an arrest was also made on one individual who uploaded comments insulting Hinduism,” he said. — Bernama