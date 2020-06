PETALING JAYA: Both the home and the classroom should jointly serve as centres of learning in the future.

That is the consensus reached among parties such as parents, teachers and educationists.

Part of the learning process should be conducted at home, and that will be supplemented by physical activities or project-based learning in school, according to stakeholders theSun spoke to yesterday.

“An integration of the two systems is the way to go,” said National Parent-Teacher Association president Prof Datuk Mohamad Ali Hasan.

National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Aminuddin Awang and Chinese educationist Chan Tuck Loong also agree with Mohamad Ali that in line with such a move, the number of students per class must also be reduced.

Mohamad Ali said there should also be a limit to the number of subjects each student is allowed to take under such conditions.

The proposal for home-based learning has been receiving a lot of attention lately in light of the need to close schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Schools will reopen on June 24 beginning with those in Forms Five and Six.

The Education Ministry has outlined a set of guidelines that schools have to abide by when their students return.

Mohamad Ali pointed out that to ensure there are no hitches in home-based learning, the government must invest in adequate digital infrastructure to widen and enhance internet coverage.

He said equal emphasis should be given to both rural and urban areas.

“We must not forget the suburban areas or the urban poor as well. Many of them may not be able to afford internet access,” he told theSun.

He added that the ministry should also decide how students can be assessed on their performance at home.

Another important aspect is to ensure that education caters to the needs and interest of the students.

“There should not be a one-size-fits-all mentality any more,” he said.

“This can be done by introducing a ‘packaged curriculum’ that caters to individual needs.”

Aminuddin said there is a need to speed up the process towards making home-based learning effective.

“We should realise by now that IT plays a big role (in home-based learning) and it requires a big budget from the government.”

He said NUTP had advocated the need for smaller classes for some time now but budget constraints have made it impossible for the government to implement it.

Chan said alongside the need for children to spend part of their school hours at home, there is also a need to have some lessons conducted in school.

“For that, we also need better internet access in schools. Teachers have complained that current networks are not good enough to enable them to download files or complete tasks,” he said.

“As a result, teachers have to take some of their work home.”

Chan added that while he advocates the move to have fewer students per class, Chinese vernacular schools have not been able to make that a reality because of a shortage of space.

“With fewer students per class, we are going to need more classrooms but there is no space for that,” he said.

Malacca Action Group for Parents in Education chairman Mak Chee Kin expressed the same concerns about online learning.

He pointed out that if classes were too big, the internet connectivity may not be able to cope with so many users at a time.

“We have raised this issue many times before but no action has been taken.”

He said a shortfall in good infrastructure and the lack of commitment from the government means that it will take a long time to get the issue addressed.

Another issue is to convince parents that online learning is the way to go, he added.

“Most parents and even students still prefer face-to-face lessons.”

