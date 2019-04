KLUANG: The combination of Otai Reformasi (old reformers) and young people would be able to strengthen the future journey of PKR as both groups have their own advantages.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the party would be more active in implementing programmes and agendas which among others focused on improving the welfare of the people, both in urban and rural areas.

“Why do we involve Otai Reformasi? Because they are the main drivers for the formation of PKR and we do not want them to be left behind,“ he said in his speech at the Johor Otai Reformasi ‘98 gathering here today.

The Port Dickson MP said the gathering was aimed at serving as a platform to foster stronger partnerships for the continuation of the party struggle.

In addition, it would also appreciate the reform fighters who had worked hard to become the ‘model’ for the current PKR members. — Bernama