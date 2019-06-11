Combined classes not going well: Teachers

A YEAR after combined classes were introduced in primary schools with fewer than 30 pupils, most of these under-enrolled schools lamented that the cons far outweigh the pros.

They said combined or multigrade/multiage classes, which were implemented to consolidate resources and save costs, “have robbed the pupils of their right to learn (at full capacity)” to say the least.

According to a report in Sin Chew Daily today, some teachers lamented that it was extremely difficult for them to expect good results from pupils given the challenging task of having to handle two grades of pupils in one class.

They said under the current primary school standard curriculum, teachers in combined classes need to spend more time on teaching to make up for the lack of resources in these under-enrolled schools but this is a tall order.

“For example, within an hour for two consecutive periods allocated to a subject, teachers in combined classes have to divide their time between two grades of pupils.

“This is not easy. Teachers in combined classes find themselves literally racing against time.

“Due to the shortage of time, these teachers have to leave one grade of pupils before they could fully grasp what had been taught, and move on to teach the next grade of pupils in the class.”

This means pupils in a combined class get only half the attention that their peers in a normal class get from teachers.

Some teachers felt that in essence, pupils of combined classes have been denied an equal opportunity to learn.

Meanwhile, both Dong Zong (United Chinese School Committees Association) and Jiao Zong (United Chinese School Teachers Association) have reiterated their opposition to the implementation of combined classes in under-enrolled schools.

Dong Zong chief Tan Tai Kim said the government should instead help under-enrolled schools to relocate to more populated areas.