KUALA LUMPUR: National Day and Malaysia Day 2021 will be celebrated under the new normal circumstances again, but with a difference through the use of more advanced digital communication technology, said Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek. (pix)

He said this year’s celebration would not involve the usual parades and cultural performances, but by optimising capabilities of digital technology and would be over in 50 minutes.

Like last year, he said, the 2021 celebration will also not involve the physical presence of the public and will be implemented on a small scale.

“Malaysia will witness the 2021 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations in their respective homes and we will use a combined digital reality technology, like a more advanced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) this time.

“There will only be four physical performances, including an air show which we are confident the public will be happy with, even if they only watch it on television,“ he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV talk show, “Ruang Bicara”, last night.

The 2021 National Day celebration will be held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, Putrajaya, on Aug 31, while the Malaysia Day celebration will be held at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC), in Kota Kinabalu, on Sept 16.

Mohammad, who is also National Day and Malaysia Day 2021 Celebrations Working Committee chairman, said although the event would be held on a small scale, measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 would still be given priority with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said participants would have to undergo the Covid-19 swab test and have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination to be physically present for the celebrations.

“As of today, about 97 percent of them have completed both doses of the vaccine and they are being isolated based on their respective safety bubbles at separate locations,“ he said.

He said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic would not wane the spirit of patriotism among the people and that it would be translated at this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

