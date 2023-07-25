Combustible materials planted underneath Siti Kasim’s car, confirms Deputy IGP

PETALING JAYA: The presence of combustible materials were found on lawyer and activist Siti Kasim’s car after conducting a preliminary analysis of the improvised explosive device (IED).

This was confirmed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today (July 25), adding that the actual makeup of the IED would be investigated as part of the analysis.

“The preliminary report from the Bomb Squad confirms that the materials used could have led to a fire. We will have to wait for full details,“ he said as reported by The Star online after attending an event in Bukit Aman to send off police athletes to the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada.

Ayob Khan in a Bernama report said the case is now being investigated under Section 7 of the Explosives Act and so far police had taken statements from 12 individuals among them the workshop employees and owner, security guards, court and Malaysia Volunteers Corp Department personnel and members of the Orang Asli community.

The top cop stated that the police are also checking the closed-circuit television recording (CCTV) in places involving the lawyer.

“Police will investigate from the overall aspect including suspects using IEDs for revenge,” Ayob Khan said.

He also there have been no reports of threats made against Siti and an investigation to identify the suspects is ongoing.

“Making bombs is not difficult. During my days in the counter-terrorism unit, I have come across some people, including that of a 16-year-old who had actually learnt how to assemble IEDs from the Internet,“ he said.

Last week, the lawyer made news headlines after a bomb was found underneath her car when she had sent it for servicing in Bangsar.

Upon the alert by Siti, a dispatched police bomb squad team had safely removed the IED from beneath her car and sent it for analysis.