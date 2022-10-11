Come out to vote, Haniza urges, amid nationwide signs of political fatigue

PETALING JAYA: Choosing not to vote is a dereliction of voters’ democratic responsibility, says Parti Bangsa Malaysia deputy president Haniza Mohamed Talha.

“During my campaign trails in Hulu Selangor and even prior to the dissolution of Parliament, I got a lot of feedback from the public that they are not so interested in this general election. In fact, many said they would not come out and vote.

“Some of them asked me, “Why should I vote in GE15? Nothing is going to change.”

“Parti Bangsa Malaysia are deeply concerned by such political apathy,” she said in a statement today.

She also pointed out that one should not get carried away by emotions and dejection by choosing to stay away from the ballot boxes in GE15.

“Voting is the most fundamental and important duty of a citizen in any democratic system.

“In Malaysia, the opportunity comes only once every five years and it is then that we get to choose who we want as our leaders. But what will happen if voters still decide against coming out to vote on polling day?

Then, they might be giving a free pass to irresponsible leaders to govern. We may have to then put up with incompetent leaders,” Haniza added.

The Hulu Selangor parliamentary candidate then appealed to the voters to give PBM a chance.

“PBM is not weighed down by political baggage like how some political parties are.

“Voting for PBM equals to breaking away from the old politics that have hampered the country’s progress all these years and injecting a new lease of life at a time when we have become more divisive and need to become more competitive in a more globalised era,” she said.